Test trio to join England Lions squad after South Africa triumph

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Dom Bess, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley will join up with the England Lions squad for the red-ball leg of their tour of Australia after helping Joe Root's side complete a Test series win against South Africa.

England wrapped up a 3-1 victory in the four-match series on Monday with a 191-run victory in Johannesburg.

Bess, Crawley and Sibley were named in the original Lions squad -- the second-tier squad -- before Christmas and all three have impressed in South Africa.

Sibley hit his maiden Test century in Cape Town, scoring 324 runs in the series at an average of 54.

Crawley came into the team for the injured Rory Burns in Cape Town and made his first Test half-century in Johannesburg while Bess, a late call-up to replace Jack Leach, claimed his first Test five-wicket haul in Port Elizabeth.

England will tour Sri Lanka in March, where they will play two Tests.

"It has been great to see them performing so well in the Test arena and the Lions tour is an opportunity for them to continue their development in international cricket, gaining experience in a wider range of conditions," said England and Wales Cricket board performance director Mo Bobat.

"This will not only allow them to hone their skills on Australian wickets for future Ashes series, but is also a chance to continue their form with selection for England's Sri Lanka tour on the horizon."Sibley, Crawley and Bess will leave for Sydney with the rest of the Lions' red-ball squad on February 7. The Lions have three four-day matches on their schedule.

Bess was originally named in the Lions' limited-overs squad as well but has been withdrawn from those matches. No replacement will be named.