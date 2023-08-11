Open Menu

Testing Program Provides Valuable Experience For Upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Testing program provides valuable experience for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games

Preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games have entered their final stage after the conclusion of BMX cycling test event wrapped up the "Exciting Hangzhou" sports testing series

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games have entered their final stage after the conclusion of BMX cycling test event wrapped up the "Exciting Hangzhou" sports testing series.

On July 9, 2021, the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center's main stadium, often referred to as the "Giant Lotus" because of its lotus flower design, played host to the "Exciting Hangzhou" Track and Field Invitational Tournament, marking the beginning of the testing program. From March to late July, 51 testing events were successfully held, some reaching the international level.

"This is the best venue I have experienced in the past three Asian Games," said Tokyo Olympic champion Wang Shun during the National Swimming Championships at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in May.

The dedication of the venue operation team didn't go unnoticed.

"The staff here were very warm-hearted and made us feel at home," penned Inner Mongolia athlete Xu Xinyi in a letter, recounting her experience at the National Triathlon Championship held at Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre.

From this point, each competition venue will adopt a closed-off management approach, gearing up for the final preparations for the Games.

Related Topics

Sports Cycling Xinyi Jieshou Hangzhou Tokyo Mongolia March May July Olympics Event From Best Asia

Recent Stories

DC attends Independence Day event

DC attends Independence Day event

4 minutes ago
 7 dead, 1,241 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,241 injured in Punjab road accidents

4 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan airing special programmes in connec ..

Radio Pakistan airing special programmes in connection with Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Governor KP distributes wheelchairs among disable ..

Governor KP distributes wheelchairs among disable students

4 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi's diary unveils her role in PTI's poli ..

Bushra Bibi's diary unveils her role in PTI's politics

20 minutes ago
 Rota virus claims 600,000 lives annually: Dr Zulfi ..

Rota virus claims 600,000 lives annually: Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh

9 minutes ago
Rs7.5m loans distributed among needy families

Rs7.5m loans distributed among needy families

9 minutes ago
 16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

9 minutes ago
 Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi funct ..

Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi functions

27 minutes ago
 China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

26 minutes ago
 IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 ..

IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 soldiers

29 minutes ago
 Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more mo ..

Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more monsoon rains

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports