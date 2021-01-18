TG Japan Never Paused Preparations for Postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics - Organizers

Japan has kept preparations for summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo running at all times despite the pandemic-related postponement and disruptions, the committee of organizers told Sputnik on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Japan has kept preparations for summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo running at all times despite the pandemic-related postponement and disruptions, the committee of organizers told Sputnik on Monday.

A recent poll showed that only 16 percent of the Japanese considered it appropriate to hold the games as scheduled amid the continuing emergency epidemiological situation in parts of the country, including Tokyo.

"We never stopped the preparations, and we continue to prepare to hold the games this summer.

The state of emergency makes it possible to take COVID-19 under control and implement the plans for safe Tokyo-2020 games in the summer, for which we are preparing," the committee said.

All preparation works are conducted in line with current law and safety provisions, the committee stressed.

The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were initially scheduled to take place in Tokyo last summer before postponed for one year. Japan is determined to make the games the symbol of the mankind's victory over the coronavirus.