Thai sisters seize two-shot lead at LPGA invitational

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Ariya Jutanugarn and sister Moriya combined to shoot an 11-under 59 for a two stroke lead following the second round of the LPGA's Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Thursday.

The Jutanugarns moved to 14 under to lead the duo of India's Aditi Ashok and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn in Midland, Michigan.

The tournament, which was launched in 2019 but cancelled last year due to the pandemic, follows an alternate shot or foursome format in the first and third rounds and better ball, or fourball, in the second and final round.

Playing the best-ball format on Thursday, the Thai sisters rolled in six birdies on the front nine and five more on the back, including No.

18. It was one off the tournament best, a 58 recorded in 2019.

South Koreans Hur Mi-jung and Lee6 Jeon-geun (62 Thursday) and Thai tandem Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan (63) were tied for third at 11-under.

First-round co-leaders Nelly and Jessica Korda struggled to a 69 Friday and are well back of the lead.

Hsu Wei-Ling and Lee Min of Taiwan carded one of the best rounds of the day a 10-under 60.

The field played alternate shot for the first round, and Friday's third round will be the same before best ball returns in the final round.