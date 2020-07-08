UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Announces Tentative MotoGP Plans For November

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 06:02 PM

Thailand announces tentative MotoGP plans for November

Thailand hopes to hold its MotoGP race in late November after an eight-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday as they announced a bid to host until 2025

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Thailand hopes to hold its MotoGP race in late November after an eight-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday as they announced a bid to host until 2025.

The kingdom's third fixture on the premier motorbike racing Calendar was slated for March 20-22, but the event was axed as the disease started spreading rapidly around the world.

Officials have since gradually reopened the country's borders to business travellers and medical tourists, with some restrictions.

Organisers are now eyeing a rescheduled race for November 21-22, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisaranakul.

"It depends on conditions like flights, the opening of airports and the readiness of the people" entering the country, she added.

Thailand will also submit a bid to continue hosting MotoGP for five more years, with the government paying for half of the 50 million euro ($56 million) copyright, Traisuree said.

The sleepy northeastern city of Buriram hosted its first MotoGP race in 2018.

Besides attracting thousands of motorsport fans to Thailand, it brought in three billion Baht ($96 million) each of the last two years it was held, according to official figures.

Thailand has recorded around 3,100 COVID-19 cases since the start of the year -- a low toll given it was the first country outside of China to detect the disease.

This year's virus-delayed MotoGP season will finally begin on July 19 at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

Related Topics

World Thailand Business China Buriram Spain Euro March July November 2018 Event Government Race Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China imposes visa curbs on US officials over Tibe ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Cyber Index

21 minutes ago

Salaries of UAE domestic workers fully integrated ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

27 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’ ..

28 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.