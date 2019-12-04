Thailand clinched the Mini Thailand Open Jump Rope Skipping Championship title while South Korea and Hong Kong bagged second and third positions, respectively at Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand got first position with 52 gold, 61 silver and 46 bronzes medals while South Korea took 20 gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Hong Kong earned a silver and 5 bronze medals while Singapore got 4th position with 3 bronze medals.

Permanent Secretary of Bankok Metropolitan, Silapasuay Raweesaengsoon was the chief guest while President, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, Dr. Afshan Malik, President, Thai Jump Rope Association, Nutchapol Tanchareon (Nuch), Secretary General, Miss Angkana Hiranprevek (Koy) were also present on the occasion.

According to Miss Angkana Hiranprevek (Koy) around 1000 male and female jumpers from Thailand, South Korea, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Singapore took part in different categories including Singles Boys U-15, Professional Male, Girls U-15, Professional female, Male Open, Professional Open, Female Open, Professional Female Open, Doubles Men, Doubles Women and U-15 Doubles boys.

Four-member squad represented Pakistan in the Championship including Iqra Naseem, Muhammad Zaryad Ali, Huzaifa Jamil, Mhammad Niaz. Adnan Malik accompanied the players as manager while Raja Nasir Mehmood was the coach.