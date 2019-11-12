Thailand's Alex Albon has been rewarded for a series of impressive performances by being signed up on a permanent basis as Red Bull's second driver for the 2020 campaign the team announced on Tuesday

The 23-year-old began the season with their sister team Toro Rosso but has seized his chance in the second-half of the campaign when Red Bull offered him the drive by finishing in the top six in every race accruing 68 points.

Albon sits in sixth spot overall with 84 points ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

"Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is excited to confirm that Alex will continue to race with the Team in 2020 alongside Max (Verstappen)," read a statement from the team on their website.