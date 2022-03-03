UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Patty Takes First-round Lead In Singapore

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Thailand's Patty takes first-round lead in Singapore

Singapore, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit fired a bogey-free, five-under-par 67 to take the lead after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday.

The 22-year-old carded three birdies on holes three, seven, nine for an outward 33 before adding another pair of birdies on the 13th and 16th holes.

She holds a one-shot advantage over Danielle Kang of the United States, South Korea's Kim A-lim and two-time tournament champion Park In-bee.

It was a further boost for Patty after a stellar 2021, which saw her named LPGA rookie of the year and also capture her maiden major championship.

"I'm feeling pretty confident about my game right now," said the Thai player, who finished tied third at last year's tournament.

"I played very solid today, and I would give myself seven out of 10 for my ball striking.

It's a fresh year, and I'm looking forward to what's to come." Kang could have headed into the second round with a share of the lead with Patty but made a costly mistake at the last, dropping a shot.

"The finish was very frustrating," said Kang, who carded three bogeys in her last four closing holes.

"I just misjudged the wind and the lie. Towards the end, I really couldn't focus. It was just that I don't know what I was doing out there sometimes."World number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea meanwhile signed for a 69 for a share of fifth place, while compatriot and defending champion Kim Hyo-joo posted a 72 to trail five shots off the lead in tied 37th place.

In a lighter moment during the day's play, South Korea's Park looked startled when she spotted a large monitor lizard -- a common sight in tropical Singapore -- on the course at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Related Topics

World Singapore Lead South Korea United States Women Share

Recent Stories

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

19 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

1 hour ago
 Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

3 hours ago
 Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>