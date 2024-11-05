Thal Desert Jeep Rally Set To Thrill
Muhammad Rameez Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM
DG KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Arrangements have been finalized for the historic 9th Annual Thal Desert Jeep Rally, featuring a challenging 200-kilometer track through the Thal Desert, a culturally rich and rugged terrain.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for November 7, kicking off four days of events that will blend thrilling races with local cultural shows.
Commissioner DG Khan Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir, during a video link meeting, reviewed the final preparations alongside Additional Commissioner Revenue Tahir Amin, Assistant Commissioner General Fahad Noor, DBA Shehzad, and other officials. Senior officials from the Tourism Department, including Managing Director Waheed Arjumand Zia and Director Nauman Khan, along with Deputy Commissioners Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, Munawar Hussain, and ADC (Revenue) Layyah Shahid Malik, also participated remotely to ensure all aspects of the event are set to provide a memorable experience.
Approximately 200 drivers from across Pakistan, as well as international participants from the UK, are expected to compete in the rally, including female drivers.
The event, being hosted in the districts of Layyah, Kot Addu, and Muzaffargarh, will bring both adventure and local flavor to the attendees, with planned cultural and musical nights celebrating regional traditions.
Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir highlighted the significance of the rally, stating its role in promoting a positive image and fostering local culture. "The Thal Desert Jeep Rally not only draws enthusiasts from far and wide but also offers an opportunity to boost the local economy through employment and tourism," he said.
The Thal Desert Jeep Rally has become a signature event, drawing attention to the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region, he remarked. This year's event, running from November 7 to 10, promises to be a dynamic celebration of sportsmanship, adventure, and tradition, with vibrant activities that contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the local communities, the participants hoped.
