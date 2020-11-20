UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thal Jeep Rally Begins, 81 Drivers Registered On Opening Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:12 PM

Thal jeep rally begins, 81 drivers registered on opening day

Formal proceedings of the 5th three-day Thal jeep rally began Friday with registration of 81 drivers on the opening day in Muzaffargarh on Friday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Formal proceedings of the 5th three-day Thal jeep rally began Friday with registration of 81 drivers on the opening day in Muzaffargarh on Friday.

The registration will follow medical check-up of drivers and navigators, racing vehicles' inspection, their tagging and the qualifying round during the day long preparations for the races to be held on Nov 21 and 22.

Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) Chairman Dr. Suhail Zafar was present at the opening ceremony held at Changa Manga mound, the starting point of 105-kilometre long racing track.

The race track has been halved compared to last year's 205-kilometres and coronavirus SOPs would be strictly enforced during the three-day proceedings.

Motorcycle riders have been allowed to join the race for the first time, however, they would demonstrate racing skills in a bike-only race on Nov 22 and their registration process would continue on Friday.

Women car racers would join the race on Nov 21 while the main race of modified vehicles would be held on Nov 22, the concluding day. Noted car racers including last year's champion Chaudhry Asif Fazal besides Sahabzada Sultan, Roni Patel, Nadir Magsi and others have reached the Changa Manga mound with their revved up vehicles to demonstrate their racing skills on an uneven sandy race track.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Car Manga Muzaffargarh Nadir Magsi Jeep Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt urged to discourage sealing of businesses as ..

2 minutes ago

PHC Abbottabad bench accepts petition against hiri ..

2 minutes ago

Accused of Badhaber inhuman crime to soon face wra ..

2 minutes ago

President-Elect Sandu Believes Geopolitical Opport ..

2 minutes ago

World Children’s Day is being observed today

36 minutes ago

Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ ra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.