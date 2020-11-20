Thal jeep rally begins, 81 drivers registered on opening day

Formal proceedings of the 5th three-day Thal jeep rally began Friday with registration of 81 drivers on the opening day in Muzaffargarh on Friday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Formal proceedings of the 5th three-day Thal jeep rally began Friday with registration of 81 drivers on the opening day in Muzaffargarh on Friday.

The registration will follow medical check-up of drivers and navigators, racing vehicles' inspection, their tagging and the qualifying round during the day long preparations for the races to be held on Nov 21 and 22.

Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) Chairman Dr. Suhail Zafar was present at the opening ceremony held at Changa Manga mound, the starting point of 105-kilometre long racing track.

The race track has been halved compared to last year's 205-kilometres and coronavirus SOPs would be strictly enforced during the three-day proceedings.

Motorcycle riders have been allowed to join the race for the first time, however, they would demonstrate racing skills in a bike-only race on Nov 22 and their registration process would continue on Friday.

Women car racers would join the race on Nov 21 while the main race of modified vehicles would be held on Nov 22, the concluding day. Noted car racers including last year's champion Chaudhry Asif Fazal besides Sahabzada Sultan, Roni Patel, Nadir Magsi and others have reached the Changa Manga mound with their revved up vehicles to demonstrate their racing skills on an uneven sandy race track.