Thal Jeep Rally :Ibrahim Shah Wins Motorbike Race

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Ibrahim Shah hailing from Islamabad won the motorbike race in 5th Thal Desert jeep Rally.

The motorbike race was included first time in the Thal jeep rally while 7.5 kilometer distance was kept for six motorbike racers.

Ibrahim Shah covered the track and get first position, Zaighum Chohan stood second and Moin-ud-Din remained third.

Saqib Ali Shah, Umar Khan and Kamran also participated in the motorbike race.

