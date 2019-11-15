Thal jeep rally kicks off in Muzaffargarh

The fourth three-day annual Thal Jeep Rally formally kicked off here on Friday with the registration of racing vehicles and their participation in the qualifying round

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : The fourth three-day annual Thal Jeep Rally formally kicked off here on Friday with the registration of racing vehicles and their participation in the qualifying round.

Organized by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) in collaboration with district administration.

The event which would continue till Novemebr 17, has attracted a large number of tourists to the site who witnessed registered vehicles racing on the 2.5 kms long track for the qualifying round.

A 180 kilometre long track has been developed for the main race that would start from Changa Maanga sand mound near Head Muhammadwala and would conclude at the same point after passing through Layyah, Chowk Azam, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and Muzaffargarh.