Thal Jeep Rally Opens With Cultural Events, Fitness Checking Of Drivers, Vehicles

Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitness checking of drivers, vehicles

The 9th annual Thal Jeep Rally formally opened at Changan Manga mound, Head Muhammad Wala, in Muzaffargarh with cultural events besides registration of racing drivers, their medical fitness evaluation, vehicles' technical evaluation and tagging here Thursday

Over 100 vehicles have so far been listed, some of them to be driven by women, and they all would join the qualifying round on Nov 8. After fitness evaluation, most the speed enthusiasts were seen practising on the race track on Thursday to be prepared to negotiate a 195-km almost oval-shape race route from Muzaffargarh to Layyah via Kot Addu and back to start-point.

Over 100 vehicles have so far been listed, some of them to be driven by women, and they all would join the qualifying round on Nov 8. After fitness evaluation, most the speed enthusiasts were seen practising on the race track on Thursday to be prepared to negotiate a 195-km almost oval-shape race route from Muzaffargarh to Layyah via Kot Addu and back to start-point.

A Pakistan origin British national Asif Ali is also among the contestants.

Stock category and women races would be held on May 9. Prepaid vehicles race would held on Nov 10, the last day. A motorcycle race would also be part of schedule on last day. Prize-distribution ceremony to reward winners would be held at Faisal Stadium in Muzaffargarh on Nov 10 night.

