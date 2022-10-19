Thal Jeep Rally schedule announced

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab and the district administration on Wednesday announced the schedule for the 7th Thal Jeep Rally that would begin on November 17.

According to the focal person of the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tanvir Murtaza, the four-day event will be held from November 17 to 20 and the race would start from Head Muhammadwala.

He said that registration of vehicles and participants, tagging and inspection of vehicles would be conducted on the first day. Qualifying round would be held on November 18.

"Stock category race is scheduled for Nov 19, modified vehicles and women category race would be held on November 20, and the event would conclude with the prize distribution ceremony at night," he said.

He said that the TDCP and the district administration were fully determined to make the event successful.