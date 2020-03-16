Thank you Pakistan for memorable month during PSL: Tymal Mills

The England left-armer Tymal Mills who was featuring for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League has thanked his fans in Pakistan for their support

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The England left-armer Tymal Mills who was featuring for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League has thanked his fans in Pakistan for their support.

Thank you Pakistan, unfortunately the journey was cut short as I felt I needed to be at home with my family with what is happening in the world at the moment. A huge thank you to the security, fans, administrators and everybody at Quetta Gladiators for the memorable month, he said.

"There was a lot of excitement around the tournament, pretty much all the games were sold out.

From a cricket point of view, it was great," the cricketer reported.

"The standard was pretty high as it always is in the PSL � the pitches were nice to bat on for the most part. There were some high scores; the cricket side of things was really good."The Gladiators finished level on nine points with Zalmi - the side they beat in the 2019 final - but their run rate was inferior to Peshawar, who advance into a semi-final with table toppers Multan Sultans on Tuesday.