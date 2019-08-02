UrduPoint.com
Thari Girls To Participate In Football World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 11:42 PM

Thari girls to participate in football world cup

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):Continuing with its mission of empowering Thari women-folk by encouraging them to explore their talent, Thar Foundation - the CSR affiliate of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and Engro Powergen Thar Limited will send two underprivileged girls-- Jamna and Devi- from Tharparkar to Qingdao province of China to take part in "Gothia Football World Cup".

The world cup is scheduled to Qingdao August 10 to 17, said an Engro press release on Friday.

Both Pakistani girls belong to tehsil Islamkot of Tharparkar district and are currently enrolled in Thar Foundation school campuses of their respective villages of Aban Jo Tarr and Jeando Dars.

The two girl students and aspiring footballers have never participated in an international tournament and will now get a chance to represent Pakistan in an all-expense paid trip to "The Gothia" football tournament which is considered as the world's biggest youth football tournament.

The girls have been part of a ten-day training camp in Karachi whereapart from playing practice matches, they have been attending grooming classes. Both girls see this as an opportunity of a life time for themselves and for the other Thari girls and feel that this is the culmination of their hardwork and a solid sign that they can have a future in football.

