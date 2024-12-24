Open Menu

Tharparkar Finalizes Preparations For 2nd Commissioner Marathon Race 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

The district administration Tharparkar has initiated comprehensive preparations for the 2nd Commissioner Marathon Race 2025, aimed at promoting sports and physical activities among students

The arrangements were reviewed during a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Muhammad Osman Khaskheli at the conference hall in Mithi.

Addressing the meeting, he emphasized the significance of the marathon in fostering sportsmanship and physical activity among students. He highlighted that participation from students would not only enhance their athletic skills but also instill a love for extracurricular activities.

To facilitate participation, registration forms will be distributed to schools, and an online registration system via Google Forms will also be introduced, he added.

During the meeting, the District Sports Officer Atif Hameed said that marathons will promote the tendency of students towards curricular activities as well as extra-curricular activities and their physical and mental development will also increase.

He remarked that efforts were being made to seek support from private banks, corporate entities and non-governmental organizations to make the event successful.

Officials from various departments attended the meeting and assured their full cooperation to ensure the smooth organization of the marathon.

