UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Accidental Goalkeeper: Bruno Martini, 'one Of France's Greatest', Dies Aged 58

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:58 PM

The Accidental Goalkeeper: Bruno Martini, 'one of France's greatest', dies aged 58

Bruno Martini, who became "one of France's greatest goalkeepers" only after a failed exam blocked the path to his chosen career as a sports instructor, has died at the age of 58, his last club Montpellier announced on Tuesday

Montpellier, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Bruno Martini, who became "one of France's greatest goalkeepers" only after a failed exam blocked the path to his chosen career as a sports instructor, has died at the age of 58, his last club Montpellier announced on Tuesday.

Martini, who spent much of his playing days with Auxerre, suffered a heart attack as he returned to his car after a training session at Montpellier.

His career started as a 19-year-old with Auxerre, not far from where he was born and grew up. Apart from two seasons on loan at Nancy, he remained at Auxerre for 14 seasons before finishing his career at Montpellier.

"He was a true legend," Auxerre said of the keeper they rated with the country's best.

He made 31 appearances for France including Euro '92 and a cameo on the bench at Euro '96.

While major international honours alluded him he was a member of the France U-20 team that took the 1988 world title with Laurent Blanc and Eric Cantona.

"How sad, what a great man," said former player and manager Luis Fernandez who now works in sports radio. "Football has lost someone with integrity, honesty and passion."

Related Topics

Football Attack Loan World Sports France Car Died Montpellier Auxerre Nancy Man Euro From Best Sad

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

15 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

15 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

30 minutes ago

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

45 minutes ago

Bee’ah commences operations in KSA

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.