The best strategy to be applied against Sri-Lanka in second test match, says Azhar Ali

Test Captain Ali openly confesses his failure in previous matches and vows to give the best performance in upcoming matches.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Pakistan Cricket Team Test Captain Azhar Ali has said that they would adopt the best strategy in the second test match against Sri-Lankan team. He said it is important to get benefit of the home series.

Addressing a press conference, Test Team Captain Azhar Ali said that the team was selected keeping in view all the given circumstances. He said that captaincy was a big challenge and he would try his best to fulfill his duties as a captain.

The second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played tomorrow at National Stadium in Karachi. The first test match ended in draw after it was marred by the bad weather conditions in Rawalpindi.

It may be mentioned here that International cricket returned to Pakistan after a long period of a decade due to security reasons. In 2009, the same Sri-Lankan team was attacked by the terrorists in Lahore after which the international cricket could not come to Pakistan due to security threats.

Azhar Ali said that captaincy was easy when there are the best bowlers in the team, and expressed satisfaction over batting of the team. Talking about his personal performance in previous matches, Azhar Ali said that he confessed that he could not perform well in previous matches and he made no score even in the last match. But he said that he would try his best to give the best performance in the team.

“When I will feel that I can’t play I will personally share it openly,” he said while confessing his personal failure in the previous matches.

Strict security arrangements have been made in Karachi for the second test match that will be played at Iconic Karachi Stadium. The players of Pakistani team are also very excited to play match at the home ground.