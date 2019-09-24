UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):The Eighteen National Ladies Tennis Championship would kick off here at the newly developed hard courts of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) from Wednesday.

According to information received here, the tournament to conclude on September 29, would feature top female tennis players from all over the country.

The event was being organized by Subh-e-Nau and was sponsored by a residential Project Eighteen.

Players would be contesting in six different categories in the event including Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Under-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10.

Players like Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob, Ushna Suhail and Meheq Khokhar among others would be seen in in action in the tournament.

The tournament draws were taken out on Tuesday by Tournament Referee Shahzad Akhtar Alvi. The first round matches of Ladies Singles would be played at 9 am followed by Girls U-18 at 12 pm.

The prize money of the tournament was Rs 200,000 while outstation players would also be given daily allowances. Junior players would also receive economy class train fares as per PTF rules.

