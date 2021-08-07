UrduPoint.com

The First Ever KPL Commences In Muzaffarabad

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:43 PM

The first ever KPL commences in Muzaffarabad

The first ever Kashmir Premier League (KPL) commenced at Narol Stadium Muzaffarabad on Friday evening

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The first ever Kashmir Premier League (KPL) commenced at Narol Stadium Muzaffarabad on Friday evening. The inauguration ceremony was graced by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and was attended by Chairman Kashmir Committee Sheryar Afridi, Senator Faisal Javed, President KPL Arif Malik, CEO KPL Ch. Shehzad Akhtar, players and large number of spectators.

The inaugural mach was played between Rawalakot Hoax and Mirpur royals. Tight security measures were made for the premier league. South African player Harshel Gibbs was the only foreigner cricketer playing in KPL putting aside Indian pressure for his non-participation in the event.

President Masood Khan while addressing the opening ceremony said that Pakistan side of Kashmir was peaceful for playing cricket even for the foreign players while on other side of Line of Control (LOC), India had besieged the whole territory for more than a year making the life miserable.

He said that beside the sports, general election in the region were recently held in a peaceful atmosphere which was participated by all political parties and the people from all over the world can freely move in region without any fear.

He welcomed international player Harshel Gibbs and other national players in Kashmir and said that the event would be fantastic for the cricket lovers through which the world community would exert pressure on India to allow playing freely in illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

