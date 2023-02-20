UrduPoint.com

The Government College University (GCU) Wins Inter-varsity Gymnastics Championship 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2023 | 09:04 PM

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore won the All Pakistan Inter Varsity Gymnastics Championship 2023 at the GCU Sports Hall, here on Monday

As many as eleven universities participated in the inter-varsity gymnastics championship 2023 held under the auspices of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

The All Pakistan Inter Varsity Gymnastics Championship 2023 showcased the talents of some of Pakistan's most promising young athletes and served as a reminder of the importance of sports in building a healthy and prosperous nation.

The team GCU emerged the winners of the championship with Punjab University and University of Central Punjab securing joint second place and University of Management Technology (UMT) achieving the third position.

The teams competed in a variety of disciplines, including floor exercises, balance beam, vault, and uneven bars.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) GCU Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, speaking during the closing ceremony, congratulated the winning team and thanked all the participants for making the championship a success.

HEC representative Muhammad Asif lauded contribution of the GCU in the field of sports and acknowledged the many sports stars that the university has produced over the years. Director of Sports Wasim Akhtar reaffirmed GC University's commitment to promoting sports and pledged to continue supporting athletes in the future.

