The Greater Grand University Games entered the final phase

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Army Greater Grand University Games entered into the final stage Islamia College secured victory against strong University of Peshawar and recorded first position in the Men Volleyball event final played at GM Khattak Indoor Hall of the Agri University Peshawar on Thursday.

Islamia College University Peshawar recorded a 3-2 victory against University of Peshawar. The score was 25-22, 23-23, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-12. University of Agriculture Peshawar won the third position by defeating University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar by 25-23, 25-20 and 25-21. In the basketball final held at University of Peshawar, University of Peshawar defeated Islamia College University by 45-40 points and won the trophy while the Khyber Medical College won the third position, the teams of Islamia College Peshawar and University of Peshawar qualified for the finals in the football matches.

On this occasion, former international volleyball player SHO Punjab Police Arbab Tufail was the special guest. He said that the Greater Campus Sports Gala is very important because sports are very important for mental and physical development of the players.

“I had represented Pakistan for 15 years and won many titles for Pakistan in various international events,” Arbab Tufail said. He congratulated the sports coaches. He said unfortunately, the young generation is getting attracted to and using drugs. There are many youngsters using drugs which are harmful not only for their families but for the new generation and Pakistan, Arbab Tufail said.

First class cricketer Qazi Shafiq, Agriculture University Dr Sajid and Islamia College Director Sports Ali Hoti were also present on this occasion.

