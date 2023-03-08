The International Cricket Council (ICC) opens applications for Cricket Future Leaders Prog

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on International Women's Day (IWD) opened applications for the third edition of the ICC 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme aimed to support emerging female talent in cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) on International Women's Day (IWD) opened applications for the third edition of the ICC 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme aimed to support emerging female talent in cricket.

The mentoring scheme designed to support emerging female talent in cricket and address the low percentage of women in leadership roles in the sport will see a further 20 future female leaders paired with senior leaders over a six-month period, said a press release.

This follows the overwhelming success of the first two editions of 100% Cricket Future Leaders programme which concluded at the end of last year. The third intake would identify women globally from ICC Member nations who apply to be on the programme which was part of the ICC's strategy to accelerate the growth of women's cricket and women in cricket.

ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said, "We are absolutely delighted to be launching the third edition of 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme as part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring cricket is embracing equity and is a sport for all.

"The first two editions have seen 40 women from 29 countries be supported by some fantastic mentors and progress as future leaders. What has been even more exciting has been the community that these women have created which extends beyond a six-month programme and will ensure there is a long-term support network globally as they progress in their careers."The current confirmed list of mentors for batch 3 of the programme include Wasim Khan - ICC, General Manager Cricket; Lisa O'Keefe - Secretary General, IWG Sport; Andrea Nelson - CEO, Gymnastics New Zealand; Dhiraj Malhotra - CEO, Delhi Capitals; Sharda Ugra - sports Journalist, India; Mickey Arthur - Head Coach, Derbyshire CCC; Kim Cotton - Match Official / Umpire; Olivia Thornton - CEO, ACT Cricket, Australia; Andrew Cornish - CEO, Middlesex CCC; Warren Deutrom - CEO, Cricket Ireland; Beth Barrett-Wild - Head Women's Hundred, ECB; Hilton Moreeng - Head Coach, South Africa Women's Team; Natalie Germanos - Sports Broadcaster, SA; Kass Naidoo - Commentator & Founder of GSport4girls and Chandni Dhundia - Asst GM Marketing, Global Wine Delivery.