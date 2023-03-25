UrduPoint.com

‘The Most Amazing, Fulfilling Time,’ Says Sania Mirza As She Completes Umrah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2023 | 05:14 PM

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

The former Indian star while sharing a few stories of Holy Kaaba has said, “Labaik Allahuma Labaik. Alhamdulillah,".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2023) Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday shared the shorts clips of performing Umarah with her family members .

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year old wrote, “It has been the most amazing and fulfilling time here .. may Allah call us back again and again .. In sha Allah .. Alhamdulillah for everything .. ya Rabb tera shukar hai,”.

She shared a few stories of Holy Kaaba with the caption, “Labaik Allahuma Labaik. Alhamdulillah,"

The caption conveys a deep sense of attachment and emotion that one usually feels with the holy pilgrimage.

Sharing another image of her son Azhaan Mirza-Malik, Sania wrote a caption, “My heart”.

She also shared a picture of her mother who is seen holding her grandchildren.

"Going for tawaaf with my grandchildren. Alhamdulillah to be with my grandkids at this holy place. Alhamdulillah," wrote Sania.

The Tennis star played her farewell match after playing a few exhibition matches at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad—the ground where she played her first match.

She burst into tears and got emotional when her long career to an end. Sania became source of inspiration for the women and girls who want to make their name in Tennis, and want to achieve their goals.

