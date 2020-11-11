‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli and American Jews enjoying their stay in Dubai

The Next Ride, one of the first Jewish-Israeli organised trip to Dubai, has brought more than 200 cycling enthusiasts from United States and Israel for a week-long expedition to Dubai

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2020) The Next Ride, one of the first Jewish-Israeli organised trip to Dubai, has brought more than 200 cycling enthusiasts from United States and Israel for a week-long expedition to Dubai.

Billing itself as “one-of-a-kind” and “challenging expedition against the gorgeous backdrop of Dubai's beautiful deserts and skyline and surrounding Emirates”, The Next Ride has also brought 20 Israelis suffering from limb-loss for an unforgettable ride across Dubai.

The group arrived here on November 9, and their itinerary includes dune bashing and sand-surfing, as well as cycling rides on Palm Jumeirah, the Al Qudra Cycling Track and Dubai’s amazing coastline. The group will then rest for Shabbat before flying out on January 15.

The trip has been organised to raise money for The Next Step, an Israeli non-profit organisation that is dedicated to supporting and rehabilitating children and adults suffering from limb-loss.

Dubai was chosen for the expedition because of the Emirate’s superb facilities for cycling, including dedicated cycling tracks across the city, as well as for its unique tourist and cultural attractions that combine heritage and modernity, and bring the best of sun, sand and the mountains.

Dubai is also one of the world’s safest cities, and boasts some of the world’s most iconic landmarks. It has one of the wold’s most advanced tourism facilities and transport networks, and sprawling shopping centres that are home to the world’s leading brands.