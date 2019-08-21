UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Appoints Misbah-ul-Haq As Pakistan Head Coach: Reports

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 03:52 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appoints Misbah-ul-Haq as Pakistan head coach: Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach of the national team

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach of the national team.According to details, the governing body offered Misbah-ul-Haq to perform dual roles as the head coach and the chief selector, but the 45-year-old was only interested in coaching.

It has further been learnt that the PCB is considering former captain Rashid Latif's name for the post of chief selector.Let it be known that the cricket board had not extended the contracts of former head coach Mickey Arthur and other coaching staff after Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

