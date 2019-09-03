UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Organise T20 Festival Match In Muzaffarabad

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:18 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will organise a T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad on 6 September, which also marks the 54th Defence Day of Pakistan, for the promotion and development of the game

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will organise a T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad on 6 September, which also marks the 54th Defence Day of Pakistan, for the promotion and development of the game.

Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium has been selected as a venue for the season-opener after it was named as one of the centres to stage the 2019-20 domestic cricket matches.

According to the schedule announced on Monday, Muzaffarabad is one of the stages for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI matches.

The 6 September match between PCB Chairman's XI and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister's XI will be a T20 fixture, which will begin at 10am. The match will see local players in action along with international starts, namely: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Rahat Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari.

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq and parliamentarian Ali Amin Gandapur will also be in action.

The PCB Chairman's XI will be led by Sarfaraz Ahmed and will include local cricketers such as Babar Khaliq, Fizan Saleem, Moin Pervez, Saqlain Gillani, Shadab Majeed and Usman Mahroof.

The AJK Prime Minister's XI will be captained by Azhar Ali, and the local players to feature are Aqib Liaqat, Hassan Raza, Naveed Malik and Raja Farhan.

The match is expected to attract new audiences and young cricketers, and also support the PCB's aspirations and efforts to take cricket to every nook and corner of the country. In this relation, the PCB has already scheduled four Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class matches in Quetta's Bugti Stadium to rejuvenate local fans, followers and cricketers.

The two squads are: PCB Chairman's XI - Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Abid Ali, Babar Khaliq, Bilal Asif, Fizan Saleem, Babar Azam, Misbah-ul-Haq, Moin Perveiz, Saqlain Gillani, Shadab Majeed, Shan Masood, Usman Mahroof and Usman Shinwari.

AKJ Prime Minister's XI - Azhar Ali (captain), Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Shafiq, Aqib Liaqat, Hassan Raza, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Naveed Malik, Rahat Ali, Raja Farhan and Zafar Gohar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Prime Minister Quetta Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Young Muzaffarabad Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Rahat Ali Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Bilal Asif Zafar Gohar Iftikhar Ahmed Mir Hamza Abid Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir September Defence Day Imam-ul-Haq

Recent Stories

Govt releases Rs76 million for Integrated Transit ..

44 seconds ago

Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s newest &#039;Scales&#03 ..

34 minutes ago

One killed, 3 injured in roof collapse in Faisalab ..

33 minutes ago

Illegal LPG cylinder godown sealed

33 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Investigators Demand Release of 2 People Li ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.