The Pakistani participants Mr. Rashid Malik Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association and Mr. Hamid Niaz, National Coordinator of the Pakistan Juniors Tennis Initiative program (JTI) met Mr. Haggerty President ITF at the ITF Coaches Conference. (Photograph attached)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th October, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to convey that ITF Worldwide Coaches Conference by BNP Paribas is being held in Bangkok from 25th to 27th October, 2019.

The Other coaches from Pakistan attending this important annual event are Mr. Asim Shafik National Development Director PTF, Head Coach NTC, Ms. Sara Mansoor Fed Cup Captain, and Mr. Nouman ul Haq ITF Level-1 Certified Coach.