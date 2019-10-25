UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:07 PM

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to convey that ITF Worldwide Coaches Conference by BNP Paribas is being held in Bangkok from 25th to 27th October, 2019

The Pakistani participants Mr. Rashid Malik Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association and Mr. Hamid Niaz, National Coordinator of the Pakistan Juniors Tennis Initiative program (JTI) met Mr. Haggerty President ITF at the ITF Coaches Conference. (Photograph attached)

The Other coaches from Pakistan attending this important annual event are Mr. Asim Shafik National Development Director PTF, Head Coach NTC, Ms. Sara Mansoor Fed Cup Captain, and Mr. Nouman ul Haq ITF Level-1 Certified Coach.

