Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that it is matter of great pride that two young Pakistani coaches, Muhammad Nameer Shamsi and Nauman-ul-Haq, have successfully completed the ITF Coaching Advanced Players(CAP, formerly known as Level 2) Coaching Course, which was held in Tehran from 14th to 25th September, 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that it is matter of great pride that two young Pakistani coaches, Muhammad Nameer Shamsi and Nauman-ul-Haq, have successfully completed the ITF Coaching Advanced Players(CAP, formerly known as Level 2) Coaching Course, which was held in Tehran from 14th to 25th September, 2019. A total of 23 candidates from the West and Central Asia Region took part in the course, with only five candidates passing the course, which is a great honor for Pakistan. This brings the total number of coaches in Pakistan with an ITF CAP (L2) Certification to seven.

President PTF Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan and the Executive Committee as well as the PTF Management congratulated both the successful coaches, and hoped they will play an active role in the development of young players.

Nauman is an Assistant Coach at the NTC Islamabad whereas Nameer is the Director of tennis at the Shamsi Tennis Academy Karachi. The President PTF further felicitated the PTF Coach Education Department which has not only held Play Tennis and CBI(L1) coaching courses regularly over the last 2 years but also prepared the coaches for this course.

It is also pertinent to mentioned that a number of courses have been planned, so that the technical expertise of the qualified coaches can be enhanced with the active support of ITF and PTF.

The President has also extended his gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Riaan Kruger and Mr. Amir Borghei of the ITF for their kind cooperation, support and guidance.

