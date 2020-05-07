UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation, SC To Create Additional Support For Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:23 PM

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation, SC to create additional support for players

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation have partnered with Sporting Chance (SC) to create additional support for all players on the PSA Tour

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation have partnered with Sporting Chance (SC) to create additional support for all players on the PSA Tour.

The SC was founded by former Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams in 2000 and is now the largest provider in the world of education and treatment for sporting professionals, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

As part of the partnership, the SC would provide a 24-hour hotline where players are connected with trained counsellors and have an outlet to talk, as well as hosting education workshops and providing resources for players to help break the stigma surrounding mental health.

One of the core objectives of the PSA Foundation was to focus on the well-being of all of the players competing on the professional tour and to ensure they have someone to talk to or somewhere to go if they are in need.

"Partnering with Sporting Chance is a no-brainer for us at the PSA Foundation," said PSA Foundation Manager, Adriana Olaya.

"Offering top quality mental health support to all professional squash players has always been a priority for us.

We wanted to make sure we did this with a reliable partner who understands the mental strains that professional athletes face and who knows the best ways to help them manage with this. We trust the work that Sporting Chance do and their willingness to adapt to our sport and the PSA World Tour was a key factor. We are looking forward to working closer together and are very grateful to have their support, especially during these current tough times." "Sporting Chance is delighted to be working with the PSA Foundation in supporting their players from around the world," said CEO SC Colin Bland.

"I am delighted that we are working with the PSA Foundation to provide mental and emotional wellbeing support to players on the PSA World Tour," added SC Founder, Tony Adams MBE.

"I hope that all the players on the PSA World Tour, if they find themselves looking in the mirror on a morning and feel they need some help, trust in us to be that place for them. They need to know that wherever they are in the world, they can call our helpline and they'll get compassion and empathy and the right level of professional support to address whatever it is that they're struggling with," he said.

Related Topics

Squash World Education Mbe All From Best Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Madonna says she has had COVID-19

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll tops 150,000 in Europe: AFP ..

3 minutes ago

Masks, Gloves to Become Mandatory on Moscow Public ..

3 minutes ago

Israel MPs approve Netanyahu-Gantz unity governmen ..

3 minutes ago

Singapore Registers 741 New COVID-19 Cases, Total ..

12 minutes ago

German Industrial Output Slumps 9.2% in March - St ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.