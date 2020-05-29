UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Return Of Serie A: What's At Stake

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

The return of Serie A: What's at stake

Italy's Serie A has been given the all-clear to return on June 20 after a three-month enforced absence in one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Italy's Serie A has been given the all-clear to return on June 20 after a three-month enforced absence in one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the Scudetto, all remains to be played for with leaders Juventus just one point ahead of Lazio, in what had been shaping up to be one of the most exciting title chases in years.

There are also other issues to sort out, including relegation and next year'sEuropean places, with all the drama set to take place behind closed doors in empty stadiums.

Related Topics

June All Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz test positi ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for urgent a ..

1 minute ago

Latvia Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases as Downward Tr ..

1 minute ago

Hot,dry weather forecast for central parts of Balo ..

1 minute ago

500 National Guard troops deployed in Minneapolis

1 minute ago

Peru secures $11 bn credit line from IMF

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.