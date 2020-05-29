Italy's Serie A has been given the all-clear to return on June 20 after a three-month enforced absence in one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic

For the Scudetto, all remains to be played for with leaders Juventus just one point ahead of Lazio, in what had been shaping up to be one of the most exciting title chases in years.

There are also other issues to sort out, including relegation and next year'sEuropean places, with all the drama set to take place behind closed doors in empty stadiums.