The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organises competitions of Winter Sports Festival 2023

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organised exciting competitions of Winter Sports Festival 2023 here at different state-of-the-art sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sports board Punjab (SBP) organised exciting competitions of Winter Sports Festival 2023 here at different state-of-the-art sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Saturday.

In Winter Sports Festival badminton Women Team Event Final, Lahore outplayed Multan by a big margin of 3-0. Lahore's Amal Muneeb and Hadia Ashfaq exhibited wonderful performances and won singles and doubles matches quite convincingly.

In the Winter Sports Festival football event, Sargodha division shocked Lahore by 4-1 on penalty kicks in the first match. The second match also ended in the same style when Multan edged out Sahiwal by 4-3 on penalty kicks. The final of the football event will be played between Multan and Sargodha on January 29 at Punjab Stadium.

Following are the results: Badminton: Badminton Women Team Event final Lahore beat Multan by 3-0.

1st Singles: Amal Muneeb (Lahore) beat Samiya (Multan) by 21-3, 21-6.

1st Doubles: Amal Muneeb & Hadia Ashfaq (Lahore) beat Maryam & Shazia (Multan) by 21-10, 21-10.

2nd Singles: Hadia Ashfaq (Lahore) beat Kashmine (Multan) by 21-5, 21-7.

Women Team Event 3rd Position Match Rawalpindi beat Bahawalpur by 3-1 1st Singles: Aiman Fatima (Bahawalpur) beat Kanza (Rawalpindi) by 23-21, 22-24, 21-16 1st Doubles: Kanza & Rumaisa (Rawalpindi) beat Saba & Aiman (Bahawalpur) by 21-10, 20-22, 21-4 2nd Singles: Rumaisa (Rawalpindi) beat Laraib (Bahawalpur) by 21-6, 21-4 2nd Doubles: Saman & Sameen (Rawalpindi) beat Laraib & Rabia (Bahawalpur) by 21-13, 21-8.

Badminton boys: Lahore beat Gujranwala 5-0, Gujrat beat Bahawalpur 4-1 Badminton girls: Lahore beat Rawalpindi 4-1, Multan beat Bahawalpur 3-2.

Table tennis boys: Lahore beat Faisalabad 3-1, Multan beat Gujranwala 3-1.

Table tennis girls: Lahore beat Multan 3-2, Faisalabad beat Bahawalpur 3-0.

Athletics results: 100m Women: 1st Sunaina Musawwar (Pindi), 2nd Ammara Shaheen (Sargodha), 3rd Azka Iqbal (Fsb) 100m Men: 1st Ali Ahmed (Sahiwal), 2nd M Khalid (Gujwala), 3rd Mohammad Asad (DG Khan) 200m Men: 1st Fahad Khan (Gujrwala), 2nd Mohammad Asad (DG Khan), 3rd Tariq Fareed (Sahiwal) 200m Women: 1st Sunaina Musawwar (Pindi), 2nd Mahonoor Asghar (Lhr), 3rd Arooj Shahzad (Fsbd) 800m Women: 1st Farheen Akhtar (Fsbd), 2nd Bushra Farman (DG Khan), 3rd Mubeen Yaseen (Sahiwal) 1500m Men: 1st Samiullah (Gujrat), 2nd Bahawal Khan (Fsbd), 3rd Kaleem Akhtar (B'pur) Javelin Throw (Women): 1st Khadeeja Mehreen (Fsb), 2nd Yasra Ayub (Lhr), 3rd Sania Mazhar (DG Khan) Javelin Throw (Men): 1st Hafiz Usman (Fsb), 2nd M Aleem (Mult), 3rd Naseem Abbas (Gujrat)Long Jump (Men):1st Waheed Ahmed (Fsb), 2nd Faraz Khan (Pindi), 3rd Zeeshan (Gujranwala).