Fitness 4 Everybody To Kick Off On 17-20 September

Dubai (Pakistan Point News - 09th September, 2020) The UAE is set for 4 days of free fitness on 17-20 September, as the region’s fitness industry unites in a unique campaign to provide Fitness 4 EveryBody, making fitness more accessible and encouraging UAE residents to make health and wellbeing their top priority in the wake of the pandemic. In the first activation of its kind, the Fitness 4 EveryBody initiative will see more than 20 influential fitness providers offering free access or free classes (online and in-person) at over 60 locations across the UAE for the 4-day event.

Organized with the support of Dubai Sports Council, participating fitness providers include Fitness First, GymNation, Gold’s Gym, Fitness 360, MetroFitt, The Platform Studios, Fidelity Fitness Club, Shape Ladies Club, Ignite Wellness, Les Mills, Zumba, Mashup Total Conditioning, Fitness Zone, Twist Gym, Fitness HQ, Super Gym, Rising Gym, Dubai Active, REPs UAE, Tough Mudder, Zumba, Mashup Total Conditioning and MEFITPRO.

Fitness 4 EveryBody is the second coordinated campaign from the UAE fitness industry and a continuation of the #FitnessIsTheAnswer initiative; a collaborative social media campaign that was launched on 15th June to help communicate the benefits of exercise in tackling COVID-19. The unique initiative is bringing influential brands from across the industry together in collaboration with a mutual objective to improve the health of the nation through more accessible opportunities in fitness and wellbeing for all.

Khalid Al Awar, Director of Dubai Sports Council’s Sports Events Department, said: “We are proud to see the UAE fitness industry unite after what has been a tough period for everyone.

The Fitness 4 EveryBody initiative is a great testament of the community spirit of the UAE fitness industry. We look forward to continuing to work with and support the leaders of the UAE fitness industry to create more opportunities for people to participate in fitness and to improve the health and wellbeing of UAE residents.”

Fitness Providers participating in the Fitness 4 EveryBody initiative include:

Dubai Active: Free virtual classes on social media

Fidelity Fitness Club:

Fitness First: Free club access across the UAE

Fitness HQ: Free club access

Fitness Zone: Free club access

Gold’s Gym: Free club access across the UAE

GymNation: Free club access across the UAE

Ignite Wellness: Free in-person classes

Les Mills Middle East: Free virtual classes on social media

Mashup Total Conditioning: Free virtual classes

MetroFitt: Free club access across the UAE

Rising Gym: Free club access

Shape Ladies Club: Free virtual classes

Super Gym

The Platform Studios: Unlimited free virtual classes

Toronto Star

Tough Mudder: Free virtual classes on social media

Twist Gym: Free virtual classes

Zumba: Free virtual classes