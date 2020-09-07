UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'The Worst Of Days' Says Binotto As Ferrari Lick Their Wounds

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:17 PM

Monza (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Humiliated on home soil, Ferrari departed the Italian Grand Prix licking their wounds but looking ahead to next weekend's party to celebrate a team and Formula One landmark.

Team chief Mattia Binotto described Ferrari's double-retirement in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix -- Sebastian Vettel withdrew and Charles Leclerc crashed -- as "the worst of days.

" "It's the worst possible conclusion to a difficult weekend," said Binotto. "Not finishing the race it's even worse and not performing, especially with Seb, which was a reliability issue on the car, so I think it's time to look forward." The team must quickly switch their attention to next weekend's Tuscany Grand Prixat Mugello, an event intended to celebrate the "scarlet scuderia's" 1,000th Formula One raceand light up the coronavirus-affected season with some joy.

More Stories From Sports

