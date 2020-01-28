Theme song “Tayyar Hain” for PSL 2020 to be released tonight

(@fidahassanain)

The fans are desperately waiting for the release of new theme song for homecoming Pakistan Super League-2020.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) The official song—“Tayyar Hain” for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is ready to be released tonight across major television channels, the reports say here on Tuesday.

They say that official song will be released to all tv channels tonight at 8: 55 pm local time.

Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar have performed for the PSL 2020 song.

Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan—the known musician—has produced the tune for the song while Kamal Khan of Laal Kabootar fame played the role as a director.

PSL will be played at home grounds in Pakistan as previously a large chunk of the matches were organized in UAE after foreign players refused to visit Pakistan due to security reasons.

However, after international cricket returned to Pakistan, PSL is also being organized here for the first time.

“Ab Khel Jamay Ga” sung by Ali Zafar was the biggest hit which became the unofficial tune of cricket in Pakistan.

The fans are desperately waiting for the release of song tonight. A user tweeted about the thematic song of PSL, saying that it is almost there tonight.

Another user said that the much awaited song for PSL to be released tonight, showing interest to listen to this new theme song for the homecoming PSL.

Previously, Fawad Khan sang the song “Khel Deewano Ka” written by Shuja Haider. Fawad Khan replaced Ali Zafar who had sung three times for PSL.