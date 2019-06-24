These Indians won over hearts by supporting Pakistan at Lord’s

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The Indian cricket fans held posters that read, “NEIGHBOUR’S SUPPORT. COME ON PAKISTAN!”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Some of the Indian citizens came to support Pakistan team against South Africa at the world cup match played at Lord’s on Sunday.

The pictures of these Indian supporters of Pakistan team are going viral on social media.

People are lauding the people of neighbouring country for supporting Pakistan at the match.

Pakistan annihilated all hopes of South Africa's stay in the tournament as they beat the latter comprehensively by 49 runs after South Africa failed to chase 308 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lords on Sunday.

Pakistan find themselves "alive and kicking" in the World Cup despite a disastrous start as coach Mickey Arthur warned his unpredictable team were still gunning for the semi-finals.

The 1992 champions were on the brink of elimination after losing three of their first five games, including a bruising defeat to arch-rivals India.

But Sunday's 49-run win over South Africa has kept alive Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the last four.

They now need to win their remaining three matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and hope other results go their way.