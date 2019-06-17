These #Sarfaraz memes after Pakistan’s loss are breaking the internet

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan were set a revised target of 302 off 40 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method as the match was stopped due to rain and Pakistan could score 212-6.

Pakistan team were placed in a precarious situation on 166-6 in 35 overs when the play was stopped.

Like the Indian crowd which outnumbered Pakistani fans in the Old Trafford stands, Indian batsmen outwitted Pakistani bowlers in the field and scored mammoth 336-5 in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insists his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India.

But social media is not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance and Pakistan’s loss memes are breaking the internet.

"The defeat against India hurts," Sarfaraz said after Pakistan's seventh defeat in as many World Cup matches against India.

"Naturally when you lose like this, your morale goes down but we have to lift ourselves because we are still not out of the World Cup and have to win all our four remaining matches." Pakistan's remaining matches are against South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Sarfaraz hasn't given up hope of Pakistan somehow snatching an unlikely semi-final berth.

"We know the task is tough and we have to win all our matches so we have no margin of error," said Sarfaraz, whose team opened the World Cup with a defeat against West Indies.

They then shocked world number one and pre-tournament favourites England before a rained-off match against Sri Lanka and a defeat against Australia.

Sarfaraz praised India for handling the pressure well in such a high-stakes occasion.

"It's correct that we're not winning the World Cup matches against India," he said.

"I think it's a special game and the team that handles the pressure well wins and India did that today and in previous World Cup matches as well." Sarfaraz admitted Pakistan's middle-order collapse was the turning point in their defeat.

"I think Babar (Azam) and Fakhar (Zaman) played really well, but unfortunately we lost too many wickets and that became the turning point," said Sarfaraz.