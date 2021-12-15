UrduPoint.com

Thiem Cancels Abu Dhabi Return, Hopes For ATP Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:13 PM

Thiem cancels Abu Dhabi return, hopes for ATP Cup

Dominic Thiem said Wednesday that he plans to return to competitive tennis in Australia in January after cancelling his participation at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi this week

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Dominic Thiem said Wednesday that he plans to return to competitive tennis in Australia in January after cancelling his participation at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi this week.

"The ATP Cup is definitely the goal now. I hope I will be able to play there... I'm optimistic," the 2020 US Open champion told reporters.

The 28-year-old said his wrist had fully healed from an injury -- that had kept him off the court since August -- but he had yet to overcome a mental block when he is hitting the ball.

"The whole process is going according to plan. I am pain free. But I lag behind in training. I only go on the court when I can do 100 percent of the forehand, and I am currently at 80," he said.

The Austrian said he was currently back to training several hours a day but has not yet played against any of his teammates, leading him to call off competing at Mubadala World Tennis Championship this week.

