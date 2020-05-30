UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thiem, Kyrgios To Play July Grass, Hard-court Events In Berlin

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Thiem, Kyrgios to play July grass, hard-court events in Berlin

Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios, Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens will compete in grass and hard-court events in Berlin in July featuring both men's and women's fields

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios, Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens will compete in grass and hard-court events in Berlin in July featuring both men's and women's fields.

The behind-closed-doors competition will be held on grass at the Steffi Graf Stadium from July 13-15 and then switch to hard court in a hangar at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport from July 17-19.

With Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic, this will be the first grass-court tennis of 2020. Six men and six women are set to take part.

"I am curious to see where I stand with my tennis," said Germany's Alexander Zverev, who joins Austria's Thiem, the highest ranked at third in the world, and Australia's Kyrgios in the men's event.

"I've been practising hard, but it's going to be my first time playing a competitive event in a long time.

"It's going to exciting to play on two different surfaces in seven days.

" In the women's field, Germany's Julia Goerges and Andrea Petkovic will join Svitolina of Ukraine and Bertens of the Netherlands, who are both in the top 10.

There will be no live spectators, electric line-calling will be used instead of judges and the matches will be played over two sets with a possible third as a tie-breaker.

The matches will be broadcast with prize money of 200,000 Euros ($222,000) at stake -- 100,000 each for the men's and women's events.

The ATP and WTA tours are both suspended until late July due to the global health crisis.

The Steffi Graf Stadium was due to host the first WTA event of the grass season from June 13-20, but this year's tournament was cancelled following the virus outbreak.

Historic Tempelhof Airport has been closed since 2008, but the grounds remain open as a public park and was where planes landed during the Berlin Airlift in 1948-49.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Ukraine Germany Tours Berlin Austria Netherlands Money June July Women 2020 World War Event From Top Airport Court Wimbledon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hindutva mindset serious threat to global peace: A ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan reminds UNSC for playing role to stop Kas ..

3 minutes ago

Hindutva mindset serious threat to global peace: A ..

3 minutes ago

IGP visits house of martyred ASI, assures full sup ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Health Ministry Lets Sports Teams Resume T ..

3 minutes ago

No shortage of beds for corona patients in hospita ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.