Thiem 'not 100% yet' and to skip Monte Carlo

Paris, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Dominic Thiem will sit out this month's Monte Carlo Masters after admitting Thursday he was not fully fit heading into the European clay-court season.

The US Open champion pulled out of the Miami Open and will also miss the Monte Carlo event scheduled for April 11-18.

"After Doha and Dubai I needed a break," Thiem said on his website. "I'm not at 100% yet.

I'm so sorry, I would have loved to play in Monte Carlo, but it won't work out." The world number four will instead spend the time practising on clay at home in Austria.

"I'm having tough weeks ahead of me, I have a lot of work to do," he added.

Thiem lost in the last 16 of the Australian Open in February and suffered early exits at both Doha and Dubai.

He is a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, the second major of the year which is due to begin May 23.