UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thiem 'not 100% Yet' And To Skip Monte Carlo

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:17 PM

Thiem 'not 100% yet' and to skip Monte Carlo

Dominic Thiem will sit out this month's Monte Carlo Masters after admitting Thursday he was not fully fit heading into the European clay-court season

Paris, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Dominic Thiem will sit out this month's Monte Carlo Masters after admitting Thursday he was not fully fit heading into the European clay-court season.

The US Open champion pulled out of the Miami Open and will also miss the Monte Carlo event scheduled for April 11-18.

"After Doha and Dubai I needed a break," Thiem said on his website. "I'm not at 100% yet.

I'm so sorry, I would have loved to play in Monte Carlo, but it won't work out." The world number four will instead spend the time practising on clay at home in Austria.

"I'm having tough weeks ahead of me, I have a lot of work to do," he added.

Thiem lost in the last 16 of the Australian Open in February and suffered early exits at both Doha and Dubai.

He is a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, the second major of the year which is due to begin May 23.

Related Topics

World Dubai Doha Miami Austria February April May Australian Open Event US Open

Recent Stories

SHD 15th day highlights Emirati and Egyptian folkl ..

6 minutes ago

Jhagra takes notice of IKD Director doing private ..

32 seconds ago

UNICEF helps curing 44,100 sick newborns

33 seconds ago

PML- N leaders media talk vicious attempt to press ..

35 seconds ago

Dacoits snatch Rs 9 lakh from salesman

36 seconds ago

Two day free hepatitis medical camp held in Khairp ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.