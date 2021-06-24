UrduPoint.com
Thiem Says Out Of Wimbledon With Wrist Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:04 PM

Thiem says out of Wimbledon with wrist injury

World number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday withdrew from Wimbledon after picking up a wrist injury suffered in Mallorca this week

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :World number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday withdrew from Wimbledon after picking up a wrist injury suffered in Mallorca this week.

"I'm really sorry for pulling out of the upcoming three tournaments I had in my Calendar -- Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad," the 27-year-old Austrian wrote on Twitter.

"I am determined to come back stronger."Thiem is the second top 10 player to pull out of Wimbledon after two-time champion Rafael Nadal said he was sitting out the tournament to rest after his French Open semi-final exit.

