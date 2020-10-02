Thiem sets up potential Wawrinka clash in Paris

US Open winner Dominic Thiem on Friday swept into the last 16 at Roland Garros where he could face Stan Wawrinka in a clash of Grand Slam champions

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US Open winner Dominic Thiem on Friday swept into the last 16 at Roland Garros where he could face Stan Wawrinka in a clash of Grand Slam champions.

Austrian third seed Thiem broke down early resistance from Norway's Casper Ruud to secure a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 win in the third round.

Wawrinka later takes on the last remaining Frenchman in the draw, Hugo Gaston, the world number 239.