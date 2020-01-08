UrduPoint.com
Thiem To Work With Former French Open Winner Muster

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:38 PM

Thiem to work with former French Open winner Muster

Dominic Thiem said Wednesday he will bring 1995 French Open champion and former world number one Thomas Muster on board as an advisor for the new season

Dominic Thiem said Wednesday he will bring 1995 French Open champion and former world number one Thomas Muster on board as an advisor for the new season.

"Tom and I have decided to work together. It worked well and we'll do it this year," the Thiem told Austria's Servus tv station.

Muster, 52, has been serving as captain of the Austrian team at this week's inaugural ATP Cup in Australia.

He trained alongside the world number four ahead of the event and will make himself available for 20 weeks this year while working with Thiem's coach, Nicolas Massu.

The 26-year-old Thiem has reached the final at Roland Garros the past two seasons, losing twice to Rafael Nadal, and finished runner-up at the ATP Finals last November.

Muster, who spent six weeks at number one in 1996, will form part of Thiem's support staff at the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments.

