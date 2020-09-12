Thiem, Zverev eye first Grand Slam titles in US Open final

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are both looking to bag a breakthrough first Grand Slam title when they face off behind closed doors in the US Open final on Sunday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are both looking to bag a breakthrough first Grand Slam title when they face off behind closed doors in the US Open final on Sunday.

It will be the 27-year-old Thiem's fourth major tennis final and his second in a row after reaching the last-two in Australia this year, while Zverev, 23, is playing his first.

Thiem joked after his straight-sets semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev that if he loses, he might have to contact a multiple-Slam winner who lost four finals before winning his first, and then going on to win two more.

"If I win, I have my first. If not, I probably have to call Andy Murray (about) how it is with zero," the Austrian said ahead of the showdown inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sunday's showpiece brings to a close a US Open unlike any other -- the coronavirus pandemic meant no fans have been allowed into Flushing Meadows and players have been tested for COVID-19 regularly.

This year's field at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center in New York was also depleted by the absence of Swiss legend Roger Federer and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

The tournament was also blown wide open by the disqualification of world number one and heavy favorite Novak Djokovic in the last 16 for hitting a line judge with the ball.

It means the 2020 US Open will crown a first-time Grand Slam champion for the first time since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

It also means a Grand Slam champion other than Djokovic, Nadal or Federer for the first time since Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka won the third of his majors at the 2016 US Open.

For Thiem, also a runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, it is a golden opportunity to clinch that elusive first Slam title.

"It's the biggest goal and also the biggest dream I have in my tennis career since a few years," said Thiem, who lost in five sets to Djokovic in Melbourne this year.

"It was really tough to digest that loss in Australia as I was super close back then. I'm happy that I gave myself a pretty short time after that (for) another chance."