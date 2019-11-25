Third Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup At Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad

Third day of 13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup ended today at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019) Third day of 13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup ended today at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad.

On third day of the Championship, matches in two categories were played. In Amateur Category Afzal Ahmed of MGGC is leading with net score of 138 and closely followed by Taimur Khan of Peshawar Golf Club,andTariq Mehmood of MGGCat 140 net.

In ladies amateur category, MsJiyoung Jun of MGGC is leading with gross score of 83 where as MrsTahiraNazir of RGC is following her at 89 gross.

Amateur Category scores are under:

S No Category Net 1. Afzal Ahmed 138 2. Taimur Khan 140 3 Tariq Mehmood 140

Ladies Amateur Category scores are under: