- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position against Zimbabwe
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique Push Pakistan To Strong Position Against Zimbabwe
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2024 | 03:25 PM
Pakistan is at 215 runs for three wickets in final ODI at Bulawao ground
BULAWAYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday scored 215 for three wickets in the final One –Day International (ODI) match against Zimbabwe.
Kamran Ghulam, who is still on the crease, scored 93 off 91 balls, while Abdullah Shafique returned to pavilion after contributing 50 off 68 balls.
Both played pushed Pakistan to a strong position.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe.
At the toss, Pakistan's captain stated that they are giving young talent a chance to help with preparations for the Champions Trophy, and no changes have been made to the team.
He added that they aimed to win the match and claim the series.
Zimbabwe's captain, on the other hand, said that had they won the toss, they would have chosen to bowl first.
He emphasized that they would try to win the series and make efforts to put pressure on Pakistan by taking early wickets.
The three-match ODI series between the two teams is currently tied 1-1, and the team winning today's match would be crowned the series champion.
Squads:
Pakistan: Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Faisal Akram.
Zimbabwe: Captain Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tawanda Murovani, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Devon Meyers, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams.
Recent Stories
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
More Stories From Sports
-
Kumara gives Sri Lanka edge on rain-hit day against South Africa15 hours ago
-
Vintage Classic Automotive Car Show to be held at PSC on Nov 2919 hours ago
-
Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup semis20 hours ago
-
Azan’s knock puts Sialkot in driving seat in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy22 hours ago
-
DC rejects new site on citizens' complaints22 hours ago
-
Ahmed, Shahnawaz ruled out of ODI series22 hours ago
-
Bumrah recaptures top spot in ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings24 hours ago
-
Pakistan name women’s squad for T20 Asia Cup1 day ago
-
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe1 day ago
-
Giannis-less Bucks edge Heat, Rockets advance in NBA Cup20 hours ago
-
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him2 days ago
-
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes2 days ago