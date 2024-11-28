Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position against Zimbabwe

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan is at 215 runs for three wickets in final ODI at Bulawao ground

BULAWAYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday scored 215 for three wickets in the final One –Day International (ODI) match against Zimbabwe.

Kamran Ghulam, who is still on the crease, scored 93 off 91 balls, while Abdullah Shafique returned to pavilion after contributing 50 off 68 balls.

Both played pushed Pakistan to a strong position.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe.

At the toss, Pakistan's captain stated that they are giving young talent a chance to help with preparations for the Champions Trophy, and no changes have been made to the team.

He added that they aimed to win the match and claim the series.

Zimbabwe's captain, on the other hand, said that had they won the toss, they would have chosen to bowl first.

He emphasized that they would try to win the series and make efforts to put pressure on Pakistan by taking early wickets.

The three-match ODI series between the two teams is currently tied 1-1, and the team winning today's match would be crowned the series champion.

Squads:

Pakistan: Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe: Captain Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tawanda Murovani, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Devon Meyers, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams.