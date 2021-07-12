UrduPoint.com
Third Of Japanese Think Tokyo Olympic Games Should Be Cancelled - Poll

Thirty percent of Japanese believe the Tokyo Olympic Games should be cancelled, according to a poll published by the NHK broadcaster on Monday, less than two weeks before the games commence

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Thirty percent of Japanese believe the Tokyo Olympic Games should be cancelled, according to a poll published by the NHK broadcaster on Monday, less than two weeks before the games commence.

On Thursday, Japan declared a new state of emergency due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In consultations of regional and national authorities with Olympic and Paralympic officials, it was decided to bar spectators from games in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures and allow a limited number of fans in Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki and Shizuoka. Fukushima's local authorities, however, later decided to ban all spectators.

As far as 22% of Japanese are concerned, fans could attend the games but their number should be limited, while 39% think there should be no spectators.

Only 4% of respondents suppose that Japan could host the Olympics without any limitations on the number of spectators.

The poll also showed that around 65% of respondents were dissatisfied with the Japanese government's explanation of why the games are important. In addition, 57% were unhappy with the government's policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the games.

The survey was conducted from July 9-11 by phone among 1,224 people aged 18 and over.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on July 23. Around 19,000 athletes will take part in the competitions, which will include 33 sports disciplines, the biggest number in the history of the games.

