Third ranked Taekwondo Championship to start on Nov 28 in Swat: Waqar Afridi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The third ranked Taekwondo Championship under the auspices of Swat Region Taekwondo Association and in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association will be held on November 28-29, 2020 in Swat.

Waqar Afridi, Secretary General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association, said that the Championship, which will start on November 27, will be attended by about 200 athletes in different categories of male Junior, senior and female Junior.

Responding to a question, he said that Swat is a beautiful and peaceful place and purpose of holding the event there was to portray a good image of a peaceful Swat.

To make the Championship a success, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Murtaza Hassan Bangash have formed a committee, which has started work to conduct the event.

A large number of local men and women from different age groups would participate in the event.

Waqar said that he along with Secretary Swat District Association Ayaz Khan would work jointly for the success of the Championship.

He said there is no shortage of talent in KP Taekwondo and there is no shortage in their abilities but such talent needs to be polished through competitive exposure.