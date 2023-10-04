Third season of 'Schoolympics' games to start from Nov 6

The third season of Pakistan's first of its kind "Schoolympics" games on the style of International Olympic games under the auspices of School Education department South Punjab will begin from November 6 in Bahawalpur

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The third season of Pakistan's first of its kind "Schoolympics" games on the style of International Olympic games under the auspices of school Education department South Punjab will begin from November 6 in Bahawalpur.

Teams consisting of male and female students from South Punjab will participate in football, hockey, cricket, badminton, volleyball, table tennis and athletics games.

Secretary School Education South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, expressed these views while presiding over a consultative meeting with the officials of the education boards regarding the 2023 Schoolympics.

Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Section Officer Hina Chaudhry, Secretaries and Directors Physical Education of Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan Education Boards and others attended the meeting.

Rana Saleem said that the Schoolympics will lead to the promotion of various games including national game hockey.

He directed the concerned officials to finalize all the matters regarding accommodation, food, uniforms of the girls and boys teams in connection with the event scheduled to be held from November 6 to November 11.

Secretary School Education while giving directions said that to conduct open trials to ensure the participation of male and female students in Schoolympics games and to include students of government schools as well as private educational institutions, special education, seminaries and transgender schools in trials.

The secretaries of Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan Education Boards gave briefing to the Secretary about the measures taken regarding the Schoolympics 2023.

APP/sak